Hunslet's latest signing Jack Render. Picture c/o Hunslet RLFC.

The 22-year-old full-back or three-quarter captained Tigers’ academy side before joining Rovers in 2019.

He played 22 times that season, including the Championship Grand Final defeat at Toronto Wolfpack.

After struggling with a hip injury, he moved to Sheffield Eagles a year ago, but has recently been playing for Fryston in the community game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I had some time out of rugby league, but it’s a good environment at South Leeds Stadium,” said Render, who has signed a one-year contract.

“Playing for Hunslet under [coach] Alan Kilshaw will, I’m sure, rejuvenate my game.

“I’m determined to develop myself in a young squad and help others as part of a team ethic.”

Kilshaw said: “Jack had a tremendous campaign for Featherstone back in 2019, playing in the million-pound game.

“Since then he has had some adversity in his career, but still has the enthusiasm and desire to compete and play at a good level.

“He’s an interesting character and I’m sure he will challenge the coaching staff this year with his unique personality.

“But that’s what the game is all about, great characters. I’m confident he will be really good for the team and for the younger lads.”

Hunslet have also confirmed the signing of 19-year-old ex-Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls academy prop Rian Rowley.

“I’m excited about joining Hunslet,” said Rowley, who also played for Stanningley and North Leeds Leopards. “There’s a lot of young lads here, so there’s a great buzz about the place, and I’m sure I’ll get plenty of opportunities under Alan Kilshaw.

“I’ve a simple ambition to start with – to play well, cement my place in the team and help us get some wins.”

Kilshaw said: “Rian is more than ready for the challenge of first-grade football. He plays hard and aggressive.”