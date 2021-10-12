Jack Render: Hunslet sign ex-Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers and Sheffield Eagles back
Former Castleford Tigers academy and Featherstone Rovers back Jack Render has become the latest recruit to Hunslet’s 2022 Betfred League One promotion challenge.
The 22-year-old full-back or three-quarter captained Tigers’ academy side before joining Rovers in 2019.
He played 22 times that season, including the Championship Grand Final defeat at Toronto Wolfpack.
After struggling with a hip injury, he moved to Sheffield Eagles a year ago, but has recently been playing for Fryston in the community game.
“I had some time out of rugby league, but it’s a good environment at South Leeds Stadium,” said Render, who has signed a one-year contract.
“Playing for Hunslet under [coach] Alan Kilshaw will, I’m sure, rejuvenate my game.
“I’m determined to develop myself in a young squad and help others as part of a team ethic.”
Kilshaw said: “Jack had a tremendous campaign for Featherstone back in 2019, playing in the million-pound game.
“Since then he has had some adversity in his career, but still has the enthusiasm and desire to compete and play at a good level.
“He’s an interesting character and I’m sure he will challenge the coaching staff this year with his unique personality.
“But that’s what the game is all about, great characters. I’m confident he will be really good for the team and for the younger lads.”
Hunslet have also confirmed the signing of 19-year-old ex-Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls academy prop Rian Rowley.
“I’m excited about joining Hunslet,” said Rowley, who also played for Stanningley and North Leeds Leopards. “There’s a lot of young lads here, so there’s a great buzz about the place, and I’m sure I’ll get plenty of opportunities under Alan Kilshaw.
“I’ve a simple ambition to start with – to play well, cement my place in the team and help us get some wins.”
Kilshaw said: “Rian is more than ready for the challenge of first-grade football. He plays hard and aggressive.”
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.