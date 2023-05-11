Trinity appeared to have turned a corner in a promising performance at Warrington Wolves last week but were distinctly second best against Hull FC.

The 26-6 loss at Belle Vue leaves Applegarth's team rooted to the bottom of Super League with only Castleford Tigers for company.

"There's still a hell of a lot of rugby to be played," insisted Applegarth.

"We've got four points to claw back currently – things could change tomorrow (when Castleford host Catalans Dragons) – so if we can get a couple of wins on the board and start putting a bit of pressure on the teams around us, who knows what can happen.

"I've still got full belief that we can. I know that's probably different for a few people but we do think that.

"We know we've got to get better and can't keep on saying the same things and expect a different outcome. The belief is still there, for sure."

Three months into the campaign, Applegarth is still waiting for his first win as a head coach.

Wakefield players appear despondent after Scott Taylor's late try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Super League's youngest boss has vowed to keep fighting.

"It's frustrating, very frustrating because the effort is there but it's not enough," added the 38-year-old.

"We've got to get the other ingredients into the pot and make sure they're cooking as well.

"If someone said to me you'd be on round 12 without your first win as a coach, it's not pretty to hear. That's the reality and you've got to meet it head on and not bury your head in the sand and pretend it's not there.

"You've got to learn your lessons to make sure you can change it."

Hull, meanwhile, are making a mockery of early-season relegation talk after recording a third straight win to move to within touching distance of the play-offs.

Tony Smith has been most impressed with his side's mentality shift.

"It was just a good solid performance," said the Hull boss.

"I'm pleased with the way the players went about the whole match.

"Wakefield had a real dig. They will be tough and are getting more and more determined to get that elusive win.

"I loved the commitment we showed to one another. I loved it.

"There were some times on the rack down there and they covered for each other, turned up and showed real pride. I didn’t see that earlier in the season.