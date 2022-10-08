Giant prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona is one of five Melbourne Storm players in the Kiwis’ World Cup squad and was a try scorer and man of the match when Rhinos were beaten 38-4 in the 2018 World Club Challenge at AAMI Park.

Asofa-Solomona will start in the front-row on Saturday and recalled: “This is my first time in the UK, but I have played Leeds before.

“It was a good game for us! We really wanted to come over here to play, but it didn’t work out that way and you guys came to us. Winning the World Club Challenge was an awesome occasion.”

Nelson Asofa-Solomona training at Rhinos' Kirkstall base this week. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Despite the result, a small knot of Rhinos fans in the 19,000 crowd made their presence felt that night and Asofa-Solomona is relishing tasting the atmosphere created by a Leeds crowd under lights at Headingley.

“I have heard some good things,” he said. “We have been talking about the atmosphere and how many people will turn up.

“We are really looking forward to it, we know they are going to be loud. I’ve heard a lot of things about the fans here and I am really looking forward to the atmosphere.

“When I think about the English people I think about how passionate they are about everything, especially their sport. That is something I am really keen to experience.”

Four of the men due to make their final appearance for Rhinos on Saturday - Tom Briscoe, Liam Sutcliffe, guest player Adam Cuthbertson and Brad Dwyer - featured in the World Club Challenge four years ago.

Richie Myler is the other current Leeds player who was on duty in that fixture and Asofa-Solomona reckons the Kiwis will have to be on their game against a near full-strength Rhinos side.

“I know Aidan Sezer and Rhyse Martin,” he said. “They have got some awesome players in there.

“Having a competitive game leading into a World Cup is healthy for any team so we are looking forward to the challenge and what they are going to bring to the table, because we already know what we will bring.”

Nelson Asofa-Solomona in action for New Zealand agianst Tonga in June. Picture by Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz/SWpix.com.

New Zealand are currently the world’s top-ranked team, with Tonga second, England third and Australia fourth and Asofa-Solomona reckons fans who turn up this weekend could be watching the next global champions.

“If there’s any year I could say we have a really good chance, it’s this year,” he insisted.

“I am really keen to get among this star-studded Kiwi team and really happy to be part of it.

“This [Saturday] is our only warm up game and it’s an opportunity to bring a team together that has had limited occasions to do that.

“We’ll see if we can secure a few game plans and moves we’ve been trying to practice over the last week.