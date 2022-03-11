It’s the big kick-off for Leeds Rhinos’ young academy stars

Rhinos’ under-18s begin their campaign against Newcastle Thunder at Stanningley (7pm).

The academy are coached by Walker, who is also in charge of the reserves and an assistant with the first team.

The second string, made up of a mixture of full-time, academy, reserves and dual-registration players, beat Bradford Bulls in their opening game and lost to St Helens last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Sinfield is in the Leeds Rhinos academy squad to face Newcastle Thunder tonight. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Some of those players will feature tonight and Walker said: “It’s good to get started, it has been a long time coming for a lot of them.

“It is a good challenge for some of them, who haven’t been quite close enough to play in the reserves, to see where they’re at.”

Walker will field a strong squad this evening, including full-timers Jack Sinfield and Max Simpson, along with the likes of Alfie Edgell and Kai Morgan who have played in both reserves games so far.

“The boys who have been playing regularly are in there, with a sprinkling of young lads,” Walker said.

Leeds Rhinos full-timer Max Simpson is in the academy squad to face Newcastle Thunder tonight. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Generally it is the middles who are younger, who have just come up from the scholarship or the community game.

“Jake Higgins and Harrison Gilmore will play and it’ll be their start for the club.”

Higgins, signed from Castleford Panthers, played for Leeds when they lost to Hunslet in the pre-season Harry Jepson Memorial Trophy tie last month.

Walker has seen positive signs from Rhinos’ youngsters in training.

“They all work hard,” he said.

“They are a great bunch to coach and they are talented, there’s a lot of talent in there.

“It is just a matter of teaching them the finer details of playing and their positional stuff, then trying to put it into practice live in matches.”

Walker stressed under-18 rugby is “more about development than wins”.

He added: “It is good to be able to give them a chance to show what they have been working on and reassess where they are.”