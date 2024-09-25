The winger touched down in the final seconds of the regular season to seal an incredible 20-16 comeback win at Huddersfield Giants which meant Rhinos were crowned Super League leaders and completed the second part of an historic treble. With three teams having a chance of topping the table on the final day, Super League had a helicopter standing by in Salford, ready to deliver the leaders’ shield to the triumphant club.

Leeds were in pole position, but had lost three successive league games since a 50-0 hammering of Hull KR in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley. Their final fixture was at third-placed Huddersfield, who went into the game knowing if they beat Leeds and Wigan Warriors lost at home to Castleford Tigers, they would finish top of the table.

Wigan, in second, had to win and hope Rhinos slipped up. With seven minutes left, Leeds trailed 16-8 and the helicopter launched, heading for Wigan who were comfortably ahead against Tigers. At that stage, the Warriors were set for top spot, with Giants second and Leeds third, but Tom Briscoe’s try, converted from the touchline by Kevin Sinfield, made it a two-point ball game and gave Leeds’hope.

Then, in the 78th minute Rhinos were awarded a penalty. Sinfield opted to take the two, apparently settling for a draw, second place and a home semi-final, against Giants. There was a minute left when Huddersfield kicked off and Rhinos got the ball for one final attack. With 10 seconds remaining, Danny McGuire chipped to the left wing, Hall made the catch and outpaced Jermaine McGillvary to score as the final hooter sounded, sparking incredible scenes of jubilation on and off the field.

The helicopter, which had been within sight of Wigan’s stadium, turned around and Rhinos’ players and fans celebrated together as they waited for the presentation. Leeds went on to beat Wigan in the Grand Final, completing a clean sweep of domestic trophies which was literally a second away from not happening. Here’s a gallery of superb pictures from a night nobody who was there will ever forget.

