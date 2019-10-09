It’s a privilege to get England Nines call-up, admits Wakefield Trinity’s Reece Lyne

Wakefield Trinity's Reece Lyne in training with England at the Manchester Institute of Health & Performance.

He flies out to Sydney with the 16-man squad on Saturday ahead of the tournament at Parramatta’s impressive Bankwest Stadium on October 18 and 19.

The shortened format of the game should suit the strapping centre who started his career on the wing at Hull FC.

Lyne said: “I definitely think it will suit me.

Wakefield Trinity's Reece Lyne in training with England at the Manchester Institute of Health & Performance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There’ll be lots of open spaces. Hopefully I’ll get plenty of early ball and just enjoy it.

“I’ve been looking through the teams and everyone has strong sides out so it should be a really good competition.

“I’ve played Nines before when I was at Hull FC early in my career. It was played over at Headingley and we played a couple of times, winning one of the tournaments, and I do enjoy the format. But to play for my country at it it’s going to be really exciting and a real privilege.

“Obviously I can’t wait to get out there and represent England in a World Cup.

Reece Lyne.

“Hopefully we can go on and lift the silverware.”

Kiwi superstar Shaun Johnson has been selected for New Zealand, Queensland State of Origin full-back Kalyn Ponga represents Australia and James Graham captains England who have been drawn in a qualifying group with Wales, France and Lebanon, with only the winners progressing to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Lyne has not made the Great Britain squad for the tour of New Zealand and Papua New Guinea but he is on stand-by.

“I wouldn’t wish injury on any of the lads but I’m there ready in case anything does happen,” he said.

“I’m gutted to miss out on selection but hopefully I’m still in the picture and, if not selected I’ll just watch as a fan back home. I’ve been enjoying the training (at Manchester Institute of Health and Performance)

“They’re world-class facilities. There’s been some really tough sessions. “There’s only been eight or nine of us training in the fall-out squad as a lot of the players are either in Australia or involved in the play-offs and then the Grand Final this weekend.