'It's fourth and goal': Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith reveals critical philosophy

Boss Rohan Smith revealed a top college football coach is providing inspiration for Rhinos’ charge towards the Betfred Super League play-offs.

“I am listening to a Nick Saben book at the moment,” Smith said, referring to the University of Alabama chief who is rated as one of the finest college coaches in American sport.

“One of the lines about the Alabama team was everyone in the organisation treating it like it’s fourth and goal every day.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

“If you follow NFL, fourth and goal is pretty critical - every day’s important, making it count.

“It’s a mentality of big play, the critical moments and preparing hard every week, like it’s a critical game - which it is every week.”

Smith’s own background has also shaped his philosophy.

His father Brian coached at the top level in England and Australia and uncle Tony Smith masterminded Rhinos’ first two Super League Grand Final wins.

Ash Handley scores Leeds' first try in the win over Warrington. Picture by John Rushworth/SWpix.com.

Smith said: “Every game is like a final to me, it’s super-important every week.

“I don’t know if that’s the way I’ve been brought up or the good coaches I’ve been around.”

In relegation danger when he took charge three months ago, Rhinos climbed to fifth in the table after beating Warrington Wolves 24-18 last Friday.

They are back in action on Wednesday when third-placed Huddersfield Giants visit Headingley.

Huddersfield Giants are next up for Rhinos. Picture by John Rushworth/SWpix.com.

Another win would make this Leeds’ best run since 2016, but Smith says he’s not surprised by how things have turned around.

“I’ve had confidence in this group since I first did my homework about coming over here,” he insisted.

“I knew there was a lot of talent there.

“The confidence has grown a little, but I knew the talent and ability was there.

“It’s another short turnaround, we will be saying that for a few weeks, against an extremely hard team to beat.”

Rhinos led 24-6 at half-time against Warrington, but were put under huge pressure in the second half.

“Each week is its own thing,” Smith added.

“You are going to have to win different ways and it was pleasing to be able to defend our way to a win.

“That’s a couple of weeks in a row where our defence has really stood up when it has been needed most.