'It'll bring out our best': Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw confident Parksiders can bounce back at Cornwall

The Parksiders travelled to the south west on Friday, six days after a 32-24 home loss to Rochdale Hornets and Kilshaw predicted: “The challenge of the journey and an abnormal preparation will bring the best out in the group.

“The stop-start nature of the last four weeks has not been ideal and now we have a consecutive run of games, week in, week out, which can really help us get some consistency and form leading into the business end of the season.”

The hosts picked up their first win when they beat West Wales 24-4 last Saturday.

Joe Summers in action for Hunslet. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC.

Kilshaw added: “Cornwall have had a great week and will be playing with a lot more freedom and less pressure now they have tasted victory. We need to match their enthusiasm and put in a hard-working performance.

“They have a big set of physical forwards and some smart pivots and outside-backs, so we need to control the ruck and go toe to toe with their physicality.”

Half-back Dave Gibbons (shoulder) and back-rower Joe Summers (leg) are both available after injury, but Hunslet will be without second-rower Cole Oakley (concussion) and prop Ethan O’Hanlon (ankle) from last week’s team.

Captain Duane Straugheir (broken arm) is around two weeks away from returning and centre Nathan Mossop (groin tear) also remains on the casualty list.

Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Joe Sanderson (shoulder) and Kieran Moran, who is recovering from an emergency appendix operation, will be missing for between four and six weeks, Fraser Stroud is midway through a three-month suspension and Kiedan Hartley and Richard Wilkinson are unavailable because of work commitments.

Featherstone Rovers are also in action on Saturday, at home to Newcastle Thuder (6.30pm).

Batley Bulldogs play host to Whitehaven on Sunday and Dewsbury Rams entertain Halifax Panthers (both 3pm).

Hunslet (at Cornwall): from Watson, Reittie, Render, Gibbons, Hallas, Whiteley, Jordan-Roberts, Summers, Syme, Berry, Stableford, Paga, Beer, Carr, Hallett, Jones, Walker, Burton, Sweeting, Hird, Doyle.

Referee: Ryan Cox (St Helens).