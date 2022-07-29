Earnshaw-Cudjoe, who joined Rhinos in pre-season from Castleford Tigers, had a spell on the sidelines with concussion, but returned in last week’s nines tournament at Salford when Leeds were beaten by York City Knights in the final.

“It was quite bad for a week or so after the concussion,” she admitted.

“Then I got Covid as well so it wasn’t the best couple of weeks for me, but I am completely fine now and it was good to be back.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos' Jasmine Earnshaw-Cudjoe tackles Tamzin Renouf, of York, during the final of the Nines tournament at Salford. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Of the Knights call-up, Earnshaw-Cudjoe said: “It’s one step closer to that goal of being in the England performance unit.

“I was really happy when I found out and I am really excited for the training sessions to start.”

The acting-half has flourished at Rhinos, working under coach Lois Forsell.

Jasmine Earnshaw-Cudjoe on the attack for Rhinos against St Helens in the Nines tournament at Salford. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“I absolutely love it,” she said.

“Especially being under Lois, she played the same position I play and I am learning so much from her.

“All the girls are so lovely, I think it’s a really good team - everyone gets on well and pushes each other.

“You couldn’t ask for a better team.”

Jasmine Earnshaw-Cudjoe in action during Rhinos' home win over Huddersfield in May. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

Rhinos return to Betfred Women’s Super League action at Earnshaw-Cudjoe’s hometown club Huddersfield Giants on Sunday.

Rhinos have beaten Giants twice already this season, but she insisted they won’t be looking beyond that to next week’s huge home clash with St Helens.

“We have got to take it week by week,” she stated.

“We have beaten them a couple of times before, but we can’t underestimate them.

“They have got some quick wingers and a hooker who’ll take off and go if you’re not working at marker, so it is going to be a good, competitive game.”

Leeds need a win to keep in touch with table-topping York and stay on course for a home tie in the semi-finals.

“We are working really hard in training,” Earnshaw-Cudjoe stressed.