It was a “game of two halves” from Leeds Rhinos at Hull FC admits Richard Agar
BOSS RICHARD Agar admitted tonight’s precious 22-12 win at Hull FC was a “game of two halves” from his side.
Rhinos were under the cosh throughout the first half, but went in at the break only two points behind and scored three tries in the final 23 minutes to keep their top-six hopes alive.
“In the first half we weren’t controlled enough, we made too many mistakes and gave away some penalties,” Agar admitted.
“It left us having to defend our own line for long periods.
“At 6-4 at half-time, you could make an argument to say we were lucky we weren’t further behind, but at the same time we defended pretty well.
“There were some one-on-one misses, but we got back and scrambled well.”
Agar said the message at half-time was to “get back in the grind, back in set-for-set football”.
He said: “We were confident if we did that, we’d find enough opportunities to score and that happened.
“The injection of Brad Dwyer really helped us and I think the way we turned it around was very good.”
The win was marred by an early injury to forward Alex Mellor. He was in a leg brace after the game and now faces a scan on his damaged knee.