It was a “game of two halves” from Leeds Rhinos at Hull FC admits Richard Agar

Leeds Rhinos' Richie Myler celebrates his try at Hull FC. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Rhinos were under the cosh throughout the first half, but went in at the break only two points behind and scored three tries in the final 23 minutes to keep their top-six hopes alive.

“In the first half we weren’t controlled enough, we made too many mistakes and gave away some penalties,” Agar admitted.

“It left us having to defend our own line for long periods.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Richard Agar watches from the sidelines at Hull FC. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“At 6-4 at half-time, you could make an argument to say we were lucky we weren’t further behind, but at the same time we defended pretty well.

“There were some one-on-one misses, but we got back and scrambled well.”

Agar said the message at half-time was to “get back in the grind, back in set-for-set football”.

He said: “We were confident if we did that, we’d find enough opportunities to score and that happened.

Leeds Rhinos' Luke Gale gets away from Hull's Danny Houghton. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“The injection of Brad Dwyer really helped us and I think the way we turned it around was very good.”