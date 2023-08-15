Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Introducing Leeds Rhinos' next generation, 15 youngsters sign first professional contract

Leeds Rhinos have high hopes for their latest crop of young players.
By Peter Smith
Published 15th Aug 2023, 09:15 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 10:08 BST

Fifteen teenagers, a club record, have signed their first professional contract after impressing in Rhinos’ scholarship. They will be eligible to play for Rhinos’ under-18s academy next season.

Here’s an introduction to the group Rhinos’ management hope will be making their mark in Betfred Super League in a few years’ time.

Position: prop; community club: Lock Lane; school: Tadcaster Grammar.

1. Joe Butterfield

Position: prop; community club: Lock Lane; school: Tadcaster Grammar. Photo: Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos

Position: loose-forward; community club: West Bowling; school: Trinity Academy.

2. Presley Cassell

Position: loose-forward; community club: West Bowling; school: Trinity Academy. Photo: Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos

Position: hooker; community club Lock Lane; school: Castleford Academy.

3. Alex Cowley

Position: hooker; community club Lock Lane; school: Castleford Academy. Photo: Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos

Position: full-back; community club: Dewsbury Celtic; school: Spen Valley.

4. Joe Diskin

Position: full-back; community club: Dewsbury Celtic; school: Spen Valley. Photo: Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos

