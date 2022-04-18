Sinfield, a half-back and centre Simpson both stepped up from Rhinos' youth system into the first team squad at the start of pre-season last November.

Jack Sinfield is the eldest son of club legend Kevin Sinfield, who captained Rhinos to seven Super League titles and retired at the end of 2015.

A product of the Saddleworth Rangers club, he booted the winning drop goal when Rhinos' under-18s hit back from 18-0 down to beat Wigan Warriors last Thursday.

Jack Sinfield will make his Rhinos derbut in the derby at Castleford.

Simpson joined Rhinos’ scholarship from the Kippax community club in 2019 and signed a four-year contract last November.

He was promoted into the first team squad days before pre-season began, following Corey Hall's transfer to Wakefield Trinity.