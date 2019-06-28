Interim-boss Richard Agar provides update on Leeds Rhinos coaching situation

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos’ interim-coach Richard Agar says he has not been offered the job on a permanent basis.

Agar took over temporary charge almost two months ago after Dave Furner was sacked.

Reports in some media have suggested he will remain at the helm next year, but Agar insisted no decision has yet been made.

“We haven’t had any talks on next year whatsoever,” said Agar.

“We are purely focusing on the task at hand at this moment in time.

“I would not anticipate or want any talks about anything until we get this job done.”

Hull KR’s win over Hull on Thursday left Rhinos two points adrift at the bottom of Betfred Super League ahead of Sunday’s home clash with Catalans Dragons.

Rhinos have won two of Agar’s six games in charge.