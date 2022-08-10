Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That question was: when Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer are both fit and available, where does Richie Myler fit into Rhinos’ team?

Only once this season have Austin and Sezer both lined up in the same 17 as Zak Hardaker and Harry Newman.

On that occasion, a 42-12 defeat at St Helens in June, Sutcliffe was, surprisingly, left out and Myler took a place on the bench.

Liam Sutcliffe's exit could boost Rhinos' chances of retaining Zak Hardaker, pictured. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Hardaker was at full-back and Rhyse Martin lined up alongside Newman in the centres, with Austin and Sezer in the halves.

Though he can slot into at least three roles. Myler is wasted as a substitute. He became a full-back by default in 2020 when Jack Walker suffered a long-term foot injury, but since then has become the heartbeat of the team.

Hardaker’s preferred position is full-back, but he is just as good at centre.

A fit and available Newman is more or less guaranteed to play in the same position on the other flank and Austin and Sezer are Leeds’ first-choice halves.

Rhinos' Jack Walker, fourth from left, has been a big hit on loan at Hull. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

As things stand, Rhinos’ optimum back line is probably: Myler, Fusitu’a, Newman, Hardaker, Handley, Austin, Sezer. Which means no place for Sutcliffe.

That’s tough on Leeds’ longest-serving squad member; a two-time Challenge Cup winner, Grand Final champion, England international and possibly the most versatile player in Betfred Super League.

At times, Sutcliffe was regarded as a long-term solution at stand-off, centre, full-back and in the second-row, but has rarely had a sustained run in any of those positions.

In 2020, he asked to be placed on the transfer list. The following February he penned a new contract, until the end of 2024.

Liam Sutcliffe, Rhinos' longest-serving player, will join Hull next season. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Now he has signed for Hull on a three-year deal beginning next season. Rhinos won’t receive a fee, but what they do get is some extra space on the salary cap, for either retention or recruitment.

It is no secret the cap was looking very tight for 2023 and Sutcliffe is far from the only member of the full-time squad on his way out.

Alex Mellor and Jack Broadbent both moved on before their contract was due to end this autumn and Tom Briscoe, Brad Dwyer and Muizz Mustapha, all in the final year of their deal, haven’t been offered new terms.

Walker, who has a year left on his Rhinos contract, is currently impressing on loan at Hull.

He is due back with Rhinos at the end of this season, but - at 22 and with so much potential, after an injury-ravaged few years - deserves to be playing each week.

If Hardaker, who rejoined Leeds in April on a short-term contract, re-signs and with Myler also in the squad for next year, Walker is potentially third-choice full-back.

He’s too good for that and should Hull want to keep him, Rhinos probably won’t deny Walker the opportunity.

Sutcliffe’s departure, along with the other confirmed exits, puts Leeds in a better position financially to retain Hardaker, who has been excellent in his short second spell at the club and is clearly happy where he is.

Rhinos have some very young players beginning to make their mark - the likes of teenagers Max Simpson, Jack Sinfield and Morgan Gannon - and aren’t lacking at the other end of the age scale.

Smith has identified a gap in the middle which he wants to fill by bringing in some relatively young players, who have a bit more first team experience than Leeds’ own academy products, though not necessarily at Super League level.

Two up and coming players have been signed for next year, 24-year-old Justin Sangare from Toulouse Olympique and Wigan Warriors’ James McDonnell, 22.

A few more recruits are likely, but in the past 12 months players including Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki, Morgan Gannon and Jarrod O’Connor have all signed enhanced, long-term contracts, Rhyse Martin wont have taken a pay cut to stay and neither will Hardaker if that deal is done.

It’s a puzzle and where one piece is placed can affect many others.