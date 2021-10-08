Inside Rugby League Podcast - Episode 56: A Grand Finals special

Richard Byram and Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post podcast.

By Richard Byram
Friday, 8th October 2021, 12:58 pm

In it, they discuss the final weekend of the season and the Grand Final hopes of Featherstone Rovers, Leeds Rhinos Women and Featherstone Rovers women. In addition they look at the Old Trafford Grand Final between Catalans Dragons and St Helens and the impact on French rugby league a Dragons/Toulouse Olympic double could mean for the sport in that country.

Second best: Luke Briscoe scores for Leeds against St Helens in the play-off semi-final, but it is Saints who will be running out at Old Trafford on Saturday. Picture: Steve Riding
