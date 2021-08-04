Inside Rugby League Podcast: Episode 51 - Controversial defeat for Leeds Rhinos, NINE players banned, weekend preview
Richard Byram and Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post’s podcast.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 10:53 am
This week, the pair discuss Rhinos last-gasp home defeat by Warrington Wolves and a try by Josh Charnley which sparked a huge debate. They look at the latest verdicts handed out by the RFL’s Match Review Panel - including two matches for Luke Gale, ruling him out of Friday’s derby with his former club Castleford Tigers and the look ahead to the weekend’s games.