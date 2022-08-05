In this edition the pair discuss Leeds Rhinos’ amazing comeback win down at Catalans Dragons and how Wakefield Trinity ended their long losing run against Castleford Tigers with an impressive, relegation-easing derby win at the Jungle. They also look at the upcoming double-header weekend and the impact that will have on players, clubs and the top and bottom of the Super League table.
Inside Rugby League - Episode 75: Impressive Super League wins for Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity
Richard Byram and Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post’s rugby league podcast
By Richard Byram
Friday, 5th August 2022, 8:39 am