Inside Rugby League - Episode 74: Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers reflections and what the future holds for Wakefield Trinity

Richard Byram and Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post’s rugby league podcast.

By Peter Smith
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 4:56 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 5:07 pm

This week the dynamic duo review costly defeats on the road for Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity as well as Castleford Tigers’ latest success at the Jungle.

They also look ahead to this weekend's Super League matches as the top six race hots up and

ponder what the future holds for Trinity as the threat of relegation to the Championship looms large.

Rhinos are back at home this weekend, after two months on the road. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.
Defeat at Hull KR left Trinity down, but are they also out? Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.
Tigers had plenty to celebrate, including a try by Jason Qareqare, as they crushed Warrington Wolves. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com
