This week the dynamic duo review costly defeats on the road for Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity as well as Castleford Tigers’ latest success at the Jungle.

They also look ahead to this weekend's Super League matches as the top six race hots up and

ponder what the future holds for Trinity as the threat of relegation to the Championship looms large.

Rhinos are back at home this weekend, after two months on the road. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Defeat at Hull KR left Trinity down, but are they also out? Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.