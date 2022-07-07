In this show the pair look back at a great weekend for Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers and ahead to a crucial one for Wakefield Trinity as they face rivals Toulouse Olympique in a Magic Weekend relegation four-pointer at St James’ Park, Newcastle.
The game opens up the six-tie weekend, with another huge derby between old foes Rhinos and Tigers closing day one.
