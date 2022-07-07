Inside Rugby League - Episode 73: Super League wins for Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers, hope for strugglign Wakefield Trinity and Magic Weekend preview

Richard Byram and Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post’s rugby league podcast.

By Richard Byram
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 12:37 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 1:03 pm

In this show the pair look back at a great weekend for Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers and ahead to a crucial one for Wakefield Trinity as they face rivals Toulouse Olympique in a Magic Weekend relegation four-pointer at St James’ Park, Newcastle.

The game opens up the six-tie weekend, with another huge derby between old foes Rhinos and Tigers closing day one.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Last stand: Wakefield Trinity's Max Jowitt scores a try in front of the East Stand at Belle Vue - the final match before demolition of the structure began. Picture James Hardisty

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

Nap Hand': Ash Handley scores one of his five tries in Leeds Rhinos' hammering of Hull FC on Sunday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Castleford TigersSuper LeagueWakefield TrinityYorkshire Evening Post