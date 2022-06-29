In this show the pair discuss Leeds Rhinos’ defeat at St Helens and more on-field disciplinary issues for Rohan Smith’s side, Wakefield Trinity’s record defeat by Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers’ golden-point win at home to Catalans. They also talk about Batley Bulldogs’ stunning win at promotion hopefuls Featherstone Rovers and a first victory for Neil Kelly’s League 1 newcomers Cornwall.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

Overpowered: St Helens' Joe Batchelor (left) celebrates scoring his side's sixth try in the 42-12 defeat of Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.