Inside Rugby League - Episode 71 - International weekend, Wakefield Trinity improving, Leeds Rhinos face champions, Castleford still consistently inconsistent

Richard Byram and Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post podcast.

By Richard Byram
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 4:16 pm

In this edition they talk about England’s international victory, improvements for Wakefield Trinity both on and off the pitch, whether Leeds Rhinos can end a long losing run against champions St Helens and if Castleford Tigers can boost their own top six hopes by beating Catalans Dragons.

On the ball: Castleford Tigers hooker Paul McShane in action for England in the win Combined Nations All Stars. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
Kruise control: Leeds Rhinos hooker Kruise Leeming impressed when he came off the bench for Combined Nations All Stars against England. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
