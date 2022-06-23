In this edition they talk about England’s international victory, improvements for Wakefield Trinity both on and off the pitch, whether Leeds Rhinos can end a long losing run against champions St Helens and if Castleford Tigers can boost their own top six hopes by beating Catalans Dragons.
Inside Rugby League - Episode 71 - International weekend, Wakefield Trinity improving, Leeds Rhinos face champions, Castleford still consistently inconsistent
Richard Byram and Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post podcast.
By Richard Byram
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 4:16 pm