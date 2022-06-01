In this week’s edition, they look back to last weekend’s action at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where Huddersfield Giants suffered a heart breaking defeat to Wigan Warriors and Fev lost out to Championship promotion rivals Leigh Centurions. This weekend, Castleford host the Cup winners, Leeds Rhinos travel to Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity are at home to Hull FC and desperate to pick up a win.