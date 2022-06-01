In this week’s edition, they look back to last weekend’s action at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where Huddersfield Giants suffered a heart breaking defeat to Wigan Warriors and Fev lost out to Championship promotion rivals Leigh Centurions. This weekend, Castleford host the Cup winners, Leeds Rhinos travel to Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity are at home to Hull FC and desperate to pick up a win.
Inside Rugby League - Episode 70: Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup heartache for Huddersfield Giants and Featherstone Rovers PLUS Super League’s return
Richard Byram and Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post’s rugby league podcast.
By Peter Smith
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 7:45 pm