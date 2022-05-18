In this show, the pair discuss Rohan Smith’s first match in charge of Leeds - a defeat by Salford, look at Wakefield Trinity’s slump in form and Castleford Tigers victory over Hull KR as well as looking ahead to this weekend’s crucial derby between the West Yorkshire strugglers Rhinos and Trinity and Tigers’ trip to Red Devils. Peter also pays tribut to the late Wigan chairman and RFL chief executive Maurice Lindsay.
Inside Rugby League - Episode 68 - Rohan Smith’s losing start at Leeds Rhinos, improving Castleford Tigers win again, Wakefield Trinity beaten in heat of Toulouse
Richard Byram and Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post’s rugby league podcast.
By Richard Byram
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 2:57 pm