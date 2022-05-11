In this week’s edition they look back at the Elland Road Betfred Challenge Cup triple-header and ahead to Rohan Smith’s first match in charge of Leeds Rhinos against Salford Red Devils. Wakefield are in France for a crucial relegation four-pointer with Toulouse Olympique, while Castleford host Hull KR, with all three games taking place, unusually on a Sunday.
Richard Byram and Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post’s rugby league podcast.
By Richard Byram
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 12:05 pm