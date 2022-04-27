Inside Rugby League - Episode 66: Rohan Smith and Zak Hardaker in at Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers’ rise, Wakefield’s woes, John Kear out at Bradford Bulls

Richard Byram and Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post’s rugby league podcast.

By Richard Byram
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 11:47 am

In this week’s show they chat about a busy week for Leeds Rhinos, with the appointment of new coach Rohan Smith and re-signing of controversial full-back Zak Hardaker. They discuss Wakefield’ fourth successive loss, another win for Castleford and the departure of veteran coach John Kear from his role at Championship side Bradford Bulls.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

