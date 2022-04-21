In this show they discuss Leeds Rhinos’ ongoing search for a new head coach and the current state of the team on the field, including its poor disciplinary record; Wakefield’s slump in form after three successive defeats and Castleford’s climb up the table under Lee Radford.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

Derby joy: Castleford Tigers' Liam Watts celebrates after scoring a try during the Betfred Super League derby win over Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.