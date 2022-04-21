Inside Rugby League - Episode 65: Leeds Rhinos new coach search, wheels off at Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers’ Easter double

Richard Byram and Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post’s rugby league podcast.

By Richard Byram
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 7:19 am

In this show they discuss Leeds Rhinos’ ongoing search for a new head coach and the current state of the team on the field, including its poor disciplinary record; Wakefield’s slump in form after three successive defeats and Castleford’s climb up the table under Lee Radford.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

Derby joy: Castleford Tigers' Liam Watts celebrates after scoring a try during the Betfred Super League derby win over Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
Touchdown: Leeds Rhinos' Jack Sinfield (right) fails to stop Castleford Tigers' Derrell Olpherts from scoring a try in the Easter Monday win. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
