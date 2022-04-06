Inside Rugby League - Episode 64 - Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers continue to improve - but Leeds Rhinos’ slump shows no signs of ending
Richard Byram and the YEP’s chief rugby league writer Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post’s rugby league podcast.
By Richard Byram
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 8:30 am
In this edition, the pair discuss impressive Betfred Super League wins for Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity last weekend and the latest on the state of affairs for Leeds Rhinos both on and off the field and their search for a new coach to replace Richard Agar.
They also look ahead to this weekend’s Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-finals focusing on Cas’ trip to Hull KR and Trinity’s hosting of Wigan Warriors.