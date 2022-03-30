Inside Rugby League - Episode 63 - Superb Challenge Cup win for Wakefield Trinity, Leeds Rhinos’ misery goes on as they are thrashed by Castleford Tigers
Richard Byram and the YEP’s chief rugby league writer Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post’s rugby league podcast.
By Richard Byram
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 6:43 pm
In this edition the pair discuss Wakefield’s remarkable second win in a week at Warrington to knock Wolves out of the Challenge Cup, Leeds’ sorry capitulation at the hands of Castleford in Jamie Jones-Buchanan’s firstgame and the improvement in Tigers after a shaky start under Lee Radford.
Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.
You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.