Inside Rugby League - Episode 57: Season review for Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity, Featherstone Rovers et al PLUS 2021 roll of honour
Richard Byram and Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post’s rugby league podcast.
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 7:16 am
Updated
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 7:19 am
In it they look back at the 2021 season, in particular at the fortunes of our three Betfred Super League clubs - Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity and also how our county sides faire in the Championship and League 1. The pair also choose their Coach, Club and Player of the Year and look ahead to 2022.