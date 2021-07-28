Inside Rugby League - Episode 50: World Cup in doubt, Luke Gale stripped of Rhinos captaincy, Super League fixture chaos
In this edition, they discuss the future of the World Cup following the withdrawal of Australia and New Zealand. They chat about Rhinos shock decision to strip Luke Gale of the captaincy, Kevin Sinfield’s departure from Emerald Headingley and the state of the fixture list and schedule, with Covid continuing to cause problems.