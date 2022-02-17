Inside Rugby League: Episode 59 - Busy week at the disciplinary, Super League disappointments, Challenge Cup successes

Richard Byram and the YEP’s Chief Rugby League writer Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the rugby league podcast.

By Richard Byram
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 6:55 am

In it they discuss the opening round of the Betfred Super League, including a number of disciplinary flashpoints, defeats for Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity along with excellent Challenge Cup wins for amateur side Hunslet Parkside and League 1 neighbours Hunslet.

Debut nightmare: Leeds forward James Bentley, far right, is sent off on his debut for the club by referee Chris Kendall. Picture Tony Johnson
Off you go: Hull FC full-back Jake Connor recieves a red card from referee Marcus Griffiths in their win over Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue. Picture Tony Johnson.
