Inside Rugby League: Episode 59 - Busy week at the disciplinary, Super League disappointments, Challenge Cup successes
Richard Byram and the YEP’s Chief Rugby League writer Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the rugby league podcast.
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 6:55 am
In it they discuss the opening round of the Betfred Super League, including a number of disciplinary flashpoints, defeats for Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity along with excellent Challenge Cup wins for amateur side Hunslet Parkside and League 1 neighbours Hunslet.