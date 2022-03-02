Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity still seek first Super League win, Ryan Hall’s England recall, Betfred Challenge Cup draw - Inside Rugby League Podcast

Richard Byram and the YEP’s chief rugby league writer Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the YEP podcast.

By Richard Byram
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 11:35 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 11:48 am

In this show they discuss Leeds, Wakefield and Castleford’s winless starts to the campaign and if they can break their respective losing sequences this week. The pair also look back on last weekend’s action, the latest on the RFL’s disciplinary, along with Ryan Hall’s recall by England and Batley Bulldogs v Featherstone Rovers in the Challenge Cup.

Wait goes on...Blake Austin scores Leeds Rhinos' only try in the home defeat by Catalan Dragons. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Super LeagueWakefield TrinityCastleford TigersPeter Smith