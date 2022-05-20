Captain Duane Straugheir is facing six weeks out with a broken arm and Ethan O’Hanlon (concussion), Joe Summers (knee), Jacob Doyle (hamstring) and on-loan Hull KR forward Daniel Okoro (broken wrist) were also hurt in last week’s loss to Swinton Lions.

Kiedan Hartley, Aaron Jones-Bishop, Jack Mallinson, Cameron Berry, Charley Bodman and Jacob Beer are included in Hunslet’s squad for today after playing on loan for Leeds Rhinos’ reserves last Saturday, but Liam Carr suffered an ankle injury in that game and Jason Mossop (groin) remains on the casualty list.

West Wales won for the first time since 2019 when they beat Cornwall 20-0 last week and Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw said: “They will have some more confidence on the back of that.

Joe Summers is back in Hunslet's squad after injury. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC.

“Although we’ve had a number of injury blows this presents opportunities to other players who have been training well.

“These are the challenges we enjoy - the travel and having a number of senior players out. We will prepare diligently and ensure we produce a performance.”

Hunslet (at West Wales): from Watson, Reittie, Render, Hartley, Gibbons, Mallinson, Hallas, Whiteley, Jordan-Roberts, Syme, Berry, Stableford, Paga, Sanderson, Jones-Bishop, Beer, Bodman, Moore, Moran, Burton, Oakley.