Injury blow for Leeds Rhinos: 2 miss Warrington Wolves clash as 21-man squads named
and live on Freeview channel 276
England centre Harry Newman hurt a foot in last Saturday’s win against London Broncos. Rhinos say he has been cleared of serious damage, but the short turnaround means he won’t be risked, though he could return at home to Hull KR on July 20.
Prop Justin Sangare - who was a substitute against London after featuring for France in their Test defeat by England the previous week - has a knee injury and also drops out. Luis Roberts, who has missed four games with a groin problem, comes into Rhinos’ 21 in place of Newman and Tom Nicholson-Watton replaces Sangare.
They are the only changes from last week. Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell, Ned McCormack and Ben Littlewood retain their place in the initial squad after not being selected against London. Warrington have named England forward James Harrison in their squad pending an appeal against a one-match suspension.
Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, David Fusitu'a, Paul Momirovski, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, Luis Roberts, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ned McCormack, Ben Littlewood, Sam Eseh.
Warrington Wolves’ initial squad is: Matty Ashton, Joe Bullock, Jordy Crowther, Ben Currie, Josh Drinkwater, Matt Dufty, Lucas Green, James Harrison, Adam Holroyd, Aaron Lindop Zane Musgrove, Matty Nicholson, Sam Powell, Stefan Ratchford, Rodrick Tai, Cai Taylor-Wray, Paul Vaughan, Danny Walker, Tom Whitehead, George Williams, Max Wood.
