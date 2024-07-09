Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two internationals have been ruled out of Leeds Rhinos’ side for Thursday’s game at Warrington Wolves.

England centre Harry Newman hurt a foot in last Saturday’s win against London Broncos. Rhinos say he has been cleared of serious damage, but the short turnaround means he won’t be risked, though he could return at home to Hull KR on July 20.

Prop Justin Sangare - who was a substitute against London after featuring for France in their Test defeat by England the previous week - has a knee injury and also drops out. Luis Roberts, who has missed four games with a groin problem, comes into Rhinos’ 21 in place of Newman and Tom Nicholson-Watton replaces Sangare.

Luis Roberts is back in Leeds Rhinos' squad for Thursday's game at Warrington Wolves. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

They are the only changes from last week. Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell, Ned McCormack and Ben Littlewood retain their place in the initial squad after not being selected against London. Warrington have named England forward James Harrison in their squad pending an appeal against a one-match suspension.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, David Fusitu'a, Paul Momirovski, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, Luis Roberts, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ned McCormack, Ben Littlewood, Sam Eseh.