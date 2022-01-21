Injuries leave Bulldogs short for Giants tussle - Rams well beaten by Robins

Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com - 20/03/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Challenge Cup Round 1 - Halifax Panthers v Batley Bulldogs - The Shay Stadium, Halifax, England - Batley Bulldogs head coach Craig Lingard

Bulldogs’ Betfred Championship campaign begins at home to Halifax Panthers a week later, but they came out of last Sunday’s 24-18 defeat at Widnes Vikings battered and bruised.

Coach Craig Lingard revealed: “We have got nine out injured at the minute. We’ve got 19 players who are fit and those 19 will be playing [tomorrow].

“We picked a few injuries up last week against Widnes and we’ve got some long-term ones out as well. It’s what happens at the start of a season, when people’s bodies are getting used to contact again.”

Lingard said Jonny Campbell (biceps) and Ben Kaye (shoulder) are “touch and go” for next week and Luke Blake (hamstring) is facing a lengthy layoff, but James Brown (arm) could be available.

“We’ll keep reviewing it and hopefully not get any more injuries this week,” Lingard said.

Dewsbury Rams were on the wrong end of a 60-12 scoreline when Super League side Hull KR visited the Ram Stadium last night.

The game was scoreless until the 14th minute when Mikey Lewis crossed for a try improved by Jordan Abdull.