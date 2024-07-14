Incoming coach Brad Arthur will be 'great' for Leeds Rhinos says Warrington Wolves rival
Arthur has joined Rhinos on a contract until the end of this season and will make his Betfred Super League coaching debut when they face Hull KR at AMT Headingley on Saturday. The 50-year-old Australian, who coached NRL giants Parramatta Eels from 2014 until earlier this year, watched Rhinos in action for the first time when they lost 30-18 at Warrington Wolves last Thursday.
Wolves chief Sam Burgess came up against Arthur as a player and then assistant-coach at NRL outfit South Sydney Rabbitohs. The pair had a long chat before kick-off and Burgess tipped his rival to steer Rhinos to better times.
“I don’t know him very well at all, but I bumped into him a few times when I was in the NRL and know a few players who played under him and like what he brings,” Burgess said after the match. “I think he will be great.
“He’s a calm bloke, he’s hard on some of the simple things in the game. His standards are pretty high so I think he’ll be really good for Leeds. It is a great bit of business.”
