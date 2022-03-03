The strip will also be worn by Rhinos’ reserves throughout the campaign and the club’s commercial director Rob Oates said: “The new-look third kit certainly stands out from the crowd and will probably divide opinion between Rhinos and rugby league fans alike, but we are pleased with the distinctive look.”

Oates outlined two reasons for a third kit.

“The first is a practical reason; viewers and broadcasters demand a bigger contrast in the kits of both teams especially for live televised games,” he said.

Ash Handlet, left and Morgan Gannon in Rhinos' new third kit.

“Secondly, replica shirt sales are a key part of our business.

“We like to have a traditional design for our home kit wherever possible that predominantly features blue and amber.

“Those traditional colours rule out a number of colours for an alternative away shirt.

“The away shirt is a big part of our pre-Christmas income stream while we are in the close season and needs to appeal to as many supporters, young and old, as possible therefore the design can not be too outlandish.

“This season, our away shirt has proved hugely popular and has produced record breaking sales figures so suggests we have done a good job with our partners at Elite Pro Sports on both designs.”

“Twice in 2020, we were forced to wear our away kit at home which was less than ideal.

“The third kit is very different; I don’t think there will be any complaints on social media that viewers can’t tell the teams apart this week.”

Rhinos will be auctioning Mikolaj Oledzki’s shirt after tonight’s game on Ebay with all proceeds going to the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Oledzki, who was born in Poland, will wear a Ukrainian flag on the front of his shirt as a show of support for all those impacted by the current crisis.