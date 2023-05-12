The Parksiders have not played a competitive fixture since a 48-6 home win over Midlands Hurricanes on April 16, though they did beat community club Drighlington 66-0 in Jimmy Watson’s testimonial game two weeks ago.

“We have trained very well, we are in good shape, and we have used this period of no fixtures to develop and become stronger,” Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m expecting a strong performance from the group and they know what type of effort is required to come up with that.”

Jake Sweeting is an injury doubt ahead of Hunslet's game at Cornwall. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC

A big win could lift Hunslet to third, for 24 hours at least. Cornwall are third from bottom, but Kilshaw pledged: “We prepare the same for every game, as if it is a final and this is no different.

“The Choughs have had a big improvement in performances, from the heavy defeat at Dewsbury to a much more impressive display last week at Oldham.

“We are very aware of the threat they pose on their own ground, and of course the logistical challenges a match in Cornwall can present.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watson is facing a long layoff after suffering a finger injury at work.

Hunslet's Jimmy Watson is ruled out of the game at Cornwall after suffering an injury at work. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC.

Fraser Stroud (foot) is also on the casualty list and Jake Sweeting faces a fitness test on a quad muscle problem.

Matty Beharrell, Spencer Darley and Dan McGrath are all unavailable and Jordan Bull is on England Universities duty.

Hunslet (at Cornwall): from Render, Ryder, Burton, Sweeting, Knowles, Conroy, H Hallas, Hallas, Crossley, Jordan-Roberts, York, Whiteley, Barcoe, Newbound, Syme, Wray, Punchard, Croston, Wheeler, Goddard Campbell.

Kick-off: Saturday, 1pm.