Craig Hall’s huge haul helps Featherstone Rovers reach sixth round of Betfred Challenge Cup

Points machine: Featherstone's Craigh Hall scored 26 of his side's 54 points against Batley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Hall kicked nine goals and grabbed two tries for second tier leaders and promotion favourites Rovers, with Adam Cuthbertson, Brandon Pickersgill, Luke Cooper, Brett Ferres, Luke Briscoe, Matty Wildie and Ryley Jacks also crossing for Brian McDermott’s men.

Batley – who trailed 20-10 at half-time – replied with tries from Graham Johnson, Michael Ward, Perry Whiteley and George Senior, Tom Gilmore booting two conversions.

Sheffield Eagles cruised into tonight’s Challenge Cup sixth-round draw after thrashing North Wales Crusaders 50-30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Johnson scored twice but Liam Johnson, Anthony Thackeray and Matty Chrimes’s hat-trick put Sheffield in control.

Chrimes’s fourth and Kris Welham, Blake Broadbent and Joel Farrell’s tries saw Eagles secure a last 16 spot.

Crusaders finished with tries from Jack Holmes, Patrick Ah Van, Callum Hazzard and Gavin Rodden.

But York City Knights’ Cup hopes are over after a 38-12 defeat at Whitehaven.

O’Hagan and Brown crossed for York in the second half, Harris adding the extras, but they proved little consolation.

Championship rivals Bradford Bulls and Leigh Centurions will complete the fifth round tonight.