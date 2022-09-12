'I'm proud of what we did': Willie Poching reacts to Wakefield Trinity exit
Former coach Willie Poching says he is “proud” of what he did during his 13 months in charge at Wakefield Trinity.
Trinity parted company with Poching and his assistant Francis Cummins, who joined the club last November, on Monday.
Trinity were bottom of Betfred Super League in July, but won five of their last seven games - including victories over Challenge Cup holders Wigan Warriors and table-toppers St Helens - to finish 10th, 10 points clear of relegated Toulouse Olympique.
Poching was appointed on a caretaker basis, having been previous coach Chris Chester’s assistant, in August, 2021 and given the job on a rolling contract the following month after Trinity won five of their final seven matches.
Most Popular
-
1
Organised football given return date following Queen's death but Leeds United fixture remains off
-
2
Leeds United fans applaud new signing’s ‘day at the office’ as new video emerges
-
3
Premier League clubs meeting with police as another Leeds United fixture at risk of postponement
-
4
Leeds United's £50 million difference compared to Premier League rivals after transfer spree
-
5
‘Urgent’ Leeds United talks held over Man United clash as Whites ‘continue’ in double transfer pursuit
He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I am proud of what we did this year. It was disappointing at times, but I am proud of the body of work we put together as a staff and group and particularly how we finished the season.”
In a brief statement on the club’s website, chairman John Minards said: “When we appointed Willie as head coach, the nature of the arrangement was that we would review the position in 12 months’ time.
"Having reached the end of the 2022 playing season and secured our Super League status, the board have carefully considered all aspects of the past 12 months and decided that we need a change in our coaching set up as we move forward.
"These decisions are never easy and this one is particularly difficult given the tremendous effort, passion and energy Willie and Franny have both brought to the club.
"Willie Poching will always be a legend at Wakefield Trinity and I am personally very grateful for the way he has conducted himself in sometimes very difficult circumstances.
"Both he and Franny leave with our very best wishes for the future.”
Poching had a spell as a player with Trinity at the turn of the century before joining Leeds Rhinos, where he and Cummins were teammates.
He worked as an assistant at clubs including Rhinos, Warrington Wolves, Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR and Trinity was his first appointment as a head-coach.