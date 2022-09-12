Trinity parted company with Poching and his assistant Francis Cummins, who joined the club last November, on Monday.

Trinity were bottom of Betfred Super League in July, but won five of their last seven games - including victories over Challenge Cup holders Wigan Warriors and table-toppers St Helens - to finish 10th, 10 points clear of relegated Toulouse Olympique.

Poching was appointed on a caretaker basis, having been previous coach Chris Chester’s assistant, in August, 2021 and given the job on a rolling contract the following month after Trinity won five of their final seven matches.

Trinity's sacked coaching duo Willie Poching, right, with Francis Cummins, left. Picture by Tony Johnson.

He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I am proud of what we did this year. It was disappointing at times, but I am proud of the body of work we put together as a staff and group and particularly how we finished the season.”

In a brief statement on the club’s website, chairman John Minards said: “When we appointed Willie as head coach, the nature of the arrangement was that we would review the position in 12 months’ time.

"Having reached the end of the 2022 playing season and secured our Super League status, the board have carefully considered all aspects of the past 12 months and decided that we need a change in our coaching set up as we move forward.

"These decisions are never easy and this one is particularly difficult given the tremendous effort, passion and energy Willie and Franny have both brought to the club.

Willie Poching. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

"Willie Poching will always be a legend at Wakefield Trinity and I am personally very grateful for the way he has conducted himself in sometimes very difficult circumstances.

"Both he and Franny leave with our very best wishes for the future.”

Poching had a spell as a player with Trinity at the turn of the century before joining Leeds Rhinos, where he and Cummins were teammates.