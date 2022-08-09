'I'm made up': Castleford Tigers boost as pivot Danny Richardson signs new contract

Richardson joined Tigers from St Helens on a three-year deal ahead of the 2020 campaign and has scored five tries and 134 goals in 43 appearances.

He said: “I really enjoy it here, I love being around the boys and playing for Radders [coach Lee Radford].

“To get a new contract and secure my next two years at least, I’m over the moon and everything has just fallen into place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tigers' Danny Richardson kicks a golden-point drop goal to beat Catalans Dragons at the Jungle in June. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“When I first came to Cas, I felt at home straight away, and I didn’t want to go anywhere else so to get it over the line now, I’m made up.”

The 25-year-old has been in impressive form since recovering from a fracture in his neck suffered in the opening game of this season, against Salford Red Devils in February.

Richardson added: “Having that four months out with my neck injury, looking from afar, watching the boys, you miss it.

“Having that period of time out, it got the hunger and the excitement back.

Tigers' Danny Richardson runs at Joe Lovodua, of Hull FC. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

“That first game, against Toulouse, I was just buzzing to be on the pitch, defending and attacking and I feel like I have carried that on every game since.”

Radford hailed Richardson as a “great kid” and said his performances since returning from injury have been “top drawer”.

He said: I’ve really enjoyed working with him and have only good things to say about him.

“He turns up to training with a really good energy about him every day, with the right temperament.

Tigers coach Lee Radford. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

“For that reason, you always give yourself a chance of bettering yourself and that is what Danny does.”

Castleford are being linked with Wakefield Trinity stand-off Jacob Miller and Radford insisted: “We’re going to have some options in the halves next year.

“It gives us different styles in that position.