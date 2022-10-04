Miller, 30, made his professional debut for Wests Tigers in 2011 and then had a two-year stint with Hull - where he was coached by Tigers boss Lee Radford - before joining Trinity in 2015.

He played 200 times for Wakefield, scoring 62 tries, 17 goals and 10 drop goals and was appointed captain in 2019, but turned down a new deal in order to sign for Tigers.

“The squad we are building for next year is really exciting,” Miller said after his move was confirmed on Tuesday.

Jacob Miller on the ball for Trinity against Wigan in July. Picture James Hardisty.

“It’s probably the main thing that attracted me to come here. I will also be linking up with some familiar faces I have played with before and been coached by before [and] that is another thing I am really looking forward to.

“I spent a good year with Radders [Radford] at Hull FC and got on with him really well.

“Unfortunately it didn’t work out at the time, but I am looking forward to linking back up with him again.”

Miller revealed: “I spoke to Westy [former Trinity teammate Joe Westerman] a lot about making the move and he told me it is a great place to play.

Joe Westerman was influential in Jacob Miller's move from Trinity to Tigers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Westy helped a lot in terms of me making the decision to come here and he’s definitely someone I can’t wait to be linking up with again.

“We played some good rugby together over the last few seasons at Wakefield and it will be nice to jump back on board with him again.

“The way Paul McShane can control a game is something I’m looking to benefit from and Kenny Edwards on that edge is someone I’m looking forward to trying to create a nice partnership with.”

Jacob Miller is looking forward to playing alongside Kenny Edwards, pictured. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Of leaving Wakefield, Miller stressed: “It was a tough decision because Wakefield has played a big part in my journey over here and I’ve got nothing but good things to say about the place.

“I am grateful for everything they have done for me and it was a decision I didn’t take lightly.

“It was a great place for me but at the same time, I am looking forward to the new challenge.

“I hope I can come in and make the team better. I want to do my job and help the people around me play better.”