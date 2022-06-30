'I feared the worst': Castleford Tigers' Danny Richardson aims for new deal after recovering from fractured neck

The 25-year-old admitted his first thoughts after being told about the fracture, suffered against Salford Red Devils, were of whether he would be able to live a normal lifestyle.

But after battling back to match fitness, he kicked the golden point winning drop goal against Catalans Dragons last Sunday in only his second Super League game following the injury and is confident of playing a full part in the rest of Tigers’ campaign.

“Doing that in round one, when you’re planning on having a big year, can be challenging,” he admitted of the damage to his neck.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Richardson kicks the golden point winning drop goal in Tigers' win over Catalans. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

“All you want to do is play and it has dragged for me, so kicking that goal makes it all worth it.

“The neck has been fine, I don’t get any issues from it any more, so hopefully it can stay that way.”

Richardson has been told his wound will never fully heal, but stressed: “I’m in no danger, it was more of a case of it was going to be sore so I’d have to manage the pain, but I’ve been fine.”

Tigers players celebrate Danny Richardson's drop goal which secured an extra-time win over Catalans. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

He conceded he was “thinking the worst” when a fracture was mentioned during his first visit to hospital, but said: “Then they explained what type of fracture it was and said ‘you’ve been very unlucky to do it, but you don’t need any surgery and you’re going to make a full recovery’, so I sort of dodged a bullet there.

“I am very thankful I’ve been able to get back on the field and do what I do.”

Richardson is out of contract this autumn and insisted he has “no idea” whether he will still be at Tigers next year.

“If Radders wants me to stay and Cas want me to stay, we’ll have to sort that out,” he said.

“I am just playing rugby at the minute and hopefully the rest will sort itself out.