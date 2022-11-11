Sinfield has vowed to keep raising funds and awareness for the battle against motor neurone disease, but insists he does not want supporters to get tired of his marathon feats.

The 42-year-old will set out from Murrayfield Stadium, in Edinburgh, on Sunday and aims to arrive in Old Trafford, Manchester, at half-time of the men’s World Cup final the following Saturday.

It is the third in a trilogy of epic challenges inspired by fellow Rhinos icon Rob Burrow’s struggle with the disease.

Rob Burrow with Kevin Sinfield at the launch of the Rob Burrow Marathon. Picture by Simon Dewhurst

Sinfield ran seven marathons in seven days in 2020 and from Leicester to Leeds in 24 hours a year ago.

More than £5 million has already been raised for MND charities and Sinfield has set a target of £777,777 from his latest feat.

But the former Rhinos captain, who is now an assistant-coach at Leicester Tigers Rugby Union Club, confirmed there will be no more long-distance runs after this one.

“I think it’s right there are three, for a number of different reasons,” Sinfield said. “One is there are so many worthy charities out there it is important they get what they need as well.

Kevin Sinfield in training. Picture by Simon Hulme.

“I’d also say, I don’t want people to get sick of us. I don’t want people to be tired of it - ‘oh, they are going again’.

“I will continue to fundraise and do my bit for the MND community and for Rob, but probably in a different guise.”

Sinfield reckons he has completed around 25 marathons since retiring as a player and will be taking part in the Rob Burrow Marathon in Leeds - with his former teammate, who is in a wheelchair - in six months’ time.

He stated: “I will continue to run, I will still run marathons. I am really looking forward to being on the start line on May 14, hopefully with Rob and I get to push him round.

Kevin Sinfield during his final 7 in 7 marathon challenge around Saddleworth in aid of Rob Burrow and in support of the MND Association, in December, 2020. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“I think that’ll be an unbelievable thing to be part of and that then hopefully puts in place a legacy piece down the track, where I am able to do that every year in Rob’s name and so is everybody else.”

Sinfield also confirmed the challenges won’t come to a complete stop. He added: “There will be some other bits and pieces I do, but this will probably be my last running challenge.

“There are different ways of moving, so it could be on two wheels, it could be on a boat - we will have to see.

“I have got some ideas I’d like to visit, probably around January time. I won’t stop doing what I can.

“If you just do your little bit, whatever it is, it makes a difference. I will continue to do my little bit.”

Next month marks three years since Burrow’s diagnosis and Sinfield reported: “He is stable, he is smiling. He is good.”

Burrow will be present when Sinfield calls in at Headingley Stadium at around 11.30am next Friday.

The main beneficiaries are the MND Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds.