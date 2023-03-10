Rhinos stunned the Betfred Super League and World Club champions to break their duck for the season, but Smith insisted that will mean nothing against Wakefield Trinity at Headingley tonight.

“The boys obviously enjoyed it after the game, singing the song, but by the time we were on the bus it was pretty calm,” Smith said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Saturday people were looking to review their game more than pat each other on the back.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

“We know we’ve got to start again and last week doesn’t count for anything now. All that talk of confidence and momentum, I don’t believe in that myself.”

Smith recalled: “After round one we were written off, after round two it was ‘come back next year’ kind of chat in the media and some fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then round three we play pretty well and compete very well against the best team in the world and all of a sudden we are a good team again.

“You don’t change who you are as a team or what you are capable of in a week or two or three; it’s just a matter of bringing out what you’ve got. Last week we were closer to where we want to be.”

Max Jowitt, pictured celebrating a try against Catalans in round one, is among the names on Trinity's casualty list, but Leeds boss Rohan Smith reckons they are dangerous opponents. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity are without a win this year or a point in their last two matches, but Smith stressed: “I see every game as a dangerous fixture. I respect every opposition 100 per cent.

“They are a team, they are connected, they know what they are trying to get done and they are going to be hungry.

“We have to compete at the same level week on week, that’s our challenge and opportunity. What they do is up to them, we can’t control that part, but we are going to come ready to perform.