'I couldn't be prouder': Willie Poching delighted after Wakefield Trinity stun Castleford Tigers

Trinity’s 32-6 win at the Jungle was their first victory over Castleford Tigers in 18 meetings and lifted them off the foot of the table.

Wakefield led 18-0 at the break and ran in five tries to Tigers’ one, with young winger Lewis Murphy bagging a brace.

The win came five days after Trinity were beaten in golden point extra-time by champions St Helens.

Lewis Murphy salutes Trinity's fans as he goes in for his second try. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Poching said: “I am really proud of what they did.

"I was proud last week, but even prouder this time.

"It was a short turnaround and we asked them for the same output, the same effort.

"That was always going to be tough, but they found it within themselves.

"I thought the implementation of the gameplan was outstanding, especially Jacob Miller and Mason Lino and we showed a lot of discipline, particularly in the first half.

"I couldn’t be prouder of them for what they did on a short turnaround.”

Trinity’s fate is back in their own hands with six rounds remaining.

Toulouse are now bottom of the table after losing at home to Hull earlier on Friday evening.

Poching added: “It was a pretty good night for us overall, but the fight’s still on.