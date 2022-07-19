The Toulouse Olympique prop is Rhinos’ first confirmed recruit for 2023 and has been hailed as an “impressive young man” by Rhinos coach Rohan Smith.

Sangare, 24, was among Toulouse’s substitutes in their 20-6 win over Rhinos at Stade Ernest Wallon three days ago and will move to England at the end of this season, on a two-year contract.

Born in the Republic of Mali, Sangare is only the third French Test player to sign for Leeds, after Patrick Entat and Eric Anselme.

Justin Sangare is tackled by Richie Myler and James Bentley during Toulouse's win over Rhinos last Saturday.

The 6ft 4in, 18st 4lb powerhouse has featured 17 times for Toulouse in Betfred Super League this season, five of those in the starting side.

“I am very excited to join Leeds for the next two seasons,” Sangare said.

“It’s a club I have liked since my childhood days.

Justin Sangare runs at Leeds' defence during last Saturday's match at Stade Ernest Wallon. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

“I always dreamt to join such an organisation with so much success.

“I also have a very good connection with head coach Rohan Smith and I hope to make the most of it during my time at Headingley. “

Sangare made his Toulouse debut in Leeds, against Hunslet, as a 17-year-old during the 2016 League One season.

He was a regular for Toulouse last year, when they went through their Betfred Championship campaign undefeated before beating Featherstone Rovers in the Grand Final to clinch promotion into the top-flight.

Justin Sangare tackled by Rhinos' Morgan Gannon at Headingley this season. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

A strong ball carrier, who has been used mainly as an impact player off the bench, he made his first appearance for France against Serbia in Belgrade four years ago, featured in the 2019 World 9s and was a try scorer against England in Perpignan last autumn.

Last weekend’s win lifted Toulouse off the foot of the table, above Wakefield Trinity and Sangare, who will not be on Leeds’ overseas quota, insisted: “Before I join the Rhinos I have a mission to finish with my teammates in Toulouse, my only club for now.

“I’ll give my best for us to stay in Super League for next year and then I hope to finish the season on a high at the World Cup.”

Sangare is well known to Rhinos’ assistant-coach Sean Long who has a similar role with the French national side.

The deal is understood to have been completed some time ago, but was not announced until after the sides’ second and final meeting this season.

Smith said: “We are pleased to be able to confirm Justin’s signing.

“He is an impressive young man who has shown this season that he can compete at the highest level.