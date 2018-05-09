Schedule frustrations for Hunslet boss Thornton

THE STOP-START nature of Betfred League One is frustrating Hunslet coach Gary Thornton.

With no fixtures originally planned for this weekend, Hunslet had hoped to rearrange a game at home to Whitehaven – postponed two months ago due to snow – but the Cumbrian side are in Ladbrokes Challenge Cup sixth round action at Catalans Dragons.

“Lack of consistency is really frustrating me and the players,” admitted Thornton.

“We are playing a week and then having a week off and we can’t get any consistency going.

“It is disrupting things. We have got this weekend off and then we go to Doncaster so we are on a really tough run of games.

“We have got to get through it and if we put a full 80 minutes together like we did in the second half against York on Sunday, I am reasonably confident with where we are.

“We are not a million miles away, but we need to start picking points up pretty quickly.”

New signing Aiden Heme made his Hunslet debut against York, starting at prop and Thornton reckons he is a good acquisition.

“He came through Salford’s academy and has been at Halifax and Rochdale,” he said.

“He has been training with us, he showed up really well so we gave him a go. He did okay, what he contributed was pretty promising.”