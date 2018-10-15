Rugby League: Hunslet sign seasoned York forward Robinson

HUNSLET HAVE signed experienced prop Adam Robinson from York City Knights on a 12-month contract.

The 31-year-old former Stanley Rangers junior played for Wakefield Trinity, Doncaster, Oldham, Dewsbury Rams, Batley Bulldogs and Halifax before joining York, initially on loan, in June, 2016.

He scored three tries in four appearances and the deal was extended into a two-year contract beginning in 2017.

Robinson played 23 times for York this year, when they won the Betfred League One title, scoring three tries and making his 250th career appearance in a win at Hemel Stags last month. He is hoping to be part of a successful promotion campaign again next year.

“I’m really excited about this new challenge at Hunslet,” Robinson said.

“I think the progress they made last season really grabbed the attention of a few clubs in the league.

“Gary [Thornton] is a great coach and one I’ve had many conversations with over the years. I’m not coming here to make up the numbers. I’ve played in a lot of successful teams and I see no reason why this squad can’t continue that.

“Hopefully I can help develop the younger players and bring a winning attitude to the group.”

Thornton described Robinson as a “fantastic addition” to the Parksiders’ squad for 2019. He said: “He had a major influence on York City Knights promotion season and whenever we have played against him he has caused us no end of problems, so to have him in our ranks is a huge boost for us.

“He is a big, uncompromising front-rower who will add size and power to our pack and bring fantastic experience and leadership qualities.”

Thornton added: “He has been around the Championship and League One at some very good clubs and his experience will be hugely important to our younger front-rowers.

“Robbo is highly regarded and respected within our game and is a fantastic bloke as well as a great player. Again we had to fend off interest from other clubs wanting his signature and I’m delighted he has chosen Hunslet.”