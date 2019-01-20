Hunslet wrap up pre-season with ‘payback’ win as Wakefield and Dewsbury slip up

HUNSLET CONTINUED their impressive pre-season form with a big win over amateur neighbours Hunslet Club Parkside, but Wakefield Trinity were beaten at Newcastle Thunder.

Hunslet began their Yorkshire Cup campaign with a 34-0 loss to Batley Bulldogs then led for much of their 32-24 defeat by Halifax and were too strong for Parkside, building on a 20-0 interval lead to win 40-12 at South Leeds Stadium. Tom Ashton got Hunslet off the mark and Jimmy Watson crossed either side of a touchdown by Aiden Hema who was playing his first game of pre-season.

Newcastle's Wakefield Trinity coach, Liam Finn. PIC: Tony Johnson

Duane Straugheir’s try ended any prospect of a fightback in the second half and Gareth Potts added a try brace with Marcus Webb also crossing to complete a comprehensive win. Reece Dean kicked two conversions before the break, then Joe Sanderson replaced him at the interval and also landed two goals. Parkside, who beat Hunslet in pre-season two years ago, were on the back of a 14-10 Yorkshire Cup win over Featherstone Rovers and had also battled hard in a 34-4 loss to York.

They had to settle for second-half tries by Jamie Fields, who kicked two conversions, and Michael Waite.

Wakefield coach Chris Chester fielded new signing Ben Reynolds and first teamers Kyle Wood, Jordan Baldwinson, Keegan Hirst, Pauli Pauli and Justin Horo away to Newcastle, where his team had been on a short pre-season camp, but saved most of his big guns for tomorrow’s visit of Huddersfield Giants.

Trinity trailed 16-0 at the break, but Connor Bailey’s 70-metre interception try, converted by Luke Hooley, was the only scoring in the second half.

Former Wakefield half-back Liam Finn, who is now on Trinity’s backroom staff, kicked two goals for Thunder. Their try scorers were Alex Clegg (2) and Lewis Young.

Meanwhile, Dewsbury Rams completed their Yorkshire Cup campaign with a 34-0 defeat at York City Knights.

Try scorers for the hosts were Ash Robson (2), Dave Peterson, Marcus Stock, Judah Mazive, Reece Rushworth and Matty Marsh and Robinson kicked three goals.